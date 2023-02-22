Shame have shared another teaser-track from their upcoming album, new single ‘Adderall’

Shame have shared a new taster from their upcoming album.

‘Adderall’ is the latest cut from ‘Food For Worms’, which is set for release on Friday 24th February.

Charlie Steen comments: “Adderall is the observation of a person reliant on prescription drugs. These pills shift their mental and physical state and alter their behaviour, it’s about how this affects them and those around them. It’s a song of compassion, frustration and the acceptance of change. It’s partly coming to terms with the fact that sometimes your help and love can’t cure those around you but, as much as it causes exasperation, you still won’t ever stop trying to help.”

Check it out below.