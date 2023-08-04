Sheer Mag have signed to Third Man Records, and released a new single

Sheer Mag have released a new single, ‘All Lined Up’.

The track arrives alongside the news that they’ve signed a new record deal with Third Man Records, and will be re-releasing their entire back catalogue on 27th October.

“The genesis of ‘All Lined Up’ stems from late nights at the bar playing pool,” the group explain. “Last call has long come and gone, the gate is down, the ashtrays are out and your friend behind the bar is giving it all away. Despite the revelry, there’s a looming sense of dread—a fear that no matter how far ahead you get, all it takes is one bad shot to lose the game.”

