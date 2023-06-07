Shelf Lives have announced their debut London headline show

Shelf Lives have announced their first London headline show.

The electro-punk duo will perform at Sebright Arms on 26th October, after their gigs alongside Snayx on tour this autumn, with tickets on-sale this Friday, 9th June.

The date arrives alongside the news that they’ve inked a record deal with Modern Sky, too.

Alex Edwards from the label says: “We are absolutely over the moon to have Shelf Lives join our roster at Modern Sky. We have been following the band all through 2022 and having made our initial offer last summer it feels like the perfect time to join forces with the band and join them on their journey.

“Shelf Lives’ organic growth from their self releases over the last 18 months is something really special and with the live show ever evolving in to a rock/mosh/skank and rave all in one it feels like an exciting future is on the horizon for the band.”

Catch Shelf Lives at the following:

JUNE

22 Glastonbury Festival, Somerset

24 Glastonbury Festival, Somerset

JULY

21 Nozstock, Herefordshire

22 Leopallooza Festival, Cornwall

SEPTEMBER

02 The Roundhouse (TiffCuff Festival), London

OCTOBER

08 The Jericho Tavern, Oxford (Supporting Snayx)

10 The Horn, St Albans (Supporting Snayx)

12 YES (Basement), Manchester (Supporting Snayx)

13 Sidney & Matilda, Sheffield (Supporting Snayx)

16 Bobiks, Newcastle (Supporting Snayx)

17 SWG3 Poetry Club, Glasgow (Supporting Snayx)

18 The Bodega, Nottingham (Supporting Snayx)

19 Patterns, Brighton (Supporting Snayx)

21 The Piper, St Leonards (Supporting Snayx)

22 Sŵn Festival, Cardiff

23 The Joiners, Southampton (Supporting Snayx)

24 Exchange, Bristol (Supporting Snayx)

26 Sebright Arms, London