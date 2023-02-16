Shelf Lives have shared a new single, ‘BITE’

Electro-punk duo Shelf Lives have released their new single, ‘BITE’.

Originating from Toronto, Canada, and Northampton in the UK, Shelf Lives consists of vocalist Sabrina Di Giulio and guitarist/producer Jonny Hillyard. The single is being released during their current tour in support of Cardiff band Panic Shack, following the success of their mini-album ‘Yes, offence’, which was released in April of 2022.

“It’s about the battle between your awake spiritual brain that is trying its best to be a better person and to let go of its pride, and catching yourself going back to that angry monkey brain,” the band explains. “That’s why it’s called ‘BITE’, because it’s the most primitive thing we can do when we feel scared.”

The track comes alongside a new video. “The idea of having a modern day man losing his mind in the woods to temptation seemed the most fitting, as temptation is what brings us closer to that monkey part of our brain, and our modern mind is what pulls us away,” the band said.

“It’s as close to real life as you can get without feeling really depressed about it,” Sabrina offers by way of summarising Shelf Lives. “It’s the ideas we’re fed versus the reality, and we try to incorporate that completely in our sound by talking about these hard topics in a digestible way,” Sabrina explains. “I think that’s why the songs work, because they have that juxtaposition between the lyrics and the sound,” Jonny adds. “I just want to flash in people’s faces how fucked up shit is.”

In addition to the release of ‘BITE’, Shelf Lives have upcoming festival appearances at Liverpool Sound City, The Great Escape, London Calling, FOCUS Wales and Are You Listening? Festival.