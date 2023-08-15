Shelf Lives have dropped a new single, ‘Off The Rails’

Shelf Lives have shared a brand new track, ‘Off The Rails’.

Fresh off the back of last year’s debut mini-album ‘Yes, offence’ and recent singles ‘Skirts & Salads’, ‘Bite’ and ‘All Of The Problems’, the duo explain: “In our current era, we stand fully aware that consumerism fails to fulfil our genuine needs. Despite this knowledge, we remain fiercely hooked, unable to let go. The notion that was intended to make us feel exceptional actually leaves us feeling ordinary and in this perpetual cycle of wanting more.

“The track is that moment of realisation that we can’t ‘fall off the rails’ because despite all of the “stuff” we buy into we’re still ‘none in a million’ The problem is we hesitate to be the first to abandon the obsession in fear that we’ll be the only one and end up feeling isolated anyway.”

Check out the new single below. The electro-punk duo will also perform at Sebright Arms on 26th October, after their gigs alongside Snayx on tour this autumn.

SEPTEMBER

02 The Roundhouse (TiffCuff Festival), London

OCTOBER

08 The Jericho Tavern, Oxford (Supporting Snayx)

10 The Horn, St Albans (Supporting Snayx)

12 YES (Basement), Manchester (Supporting Snayx)

13 Sidney & Matilda, Sheffield (Supporting Snayx)

16 Bobiks, Newcastle (Supporting Snayx)

17 SWG3 Poetry Club, Glasgow (Supporting Snayx)

18 The Bodega, Nottingham (Supporting Snayx)

19 Patterns, Brighton (Supporting Snayx)

21 The Piper, St Leonards (Supporting Snayx)

22 Sŵn Festival, Cardiff

23 The Joiners, Southampton (Supporting Snayx)

24 Exchange, Bristol (Supporting Snayx)

26 Sebright Arms, London