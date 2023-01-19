Sick Joy have released a new track, ‘Painkiller’

Sick Joy are back with a vengeance, releasing their first new music since their debut album ‘WE’RE ALL GONNA F***ING DIE’.

Titled ‘Painkiller’, lead singer Mykl Barton explains that the song is “about turning the anger, that’s normally directed at myself, when I fall into old habits and behaviours, back out to the reasons and life experiences that sewed them into my life. I can see this survival method is flawed, but I don’t hate myself, I just hate you.”

You can check out the full thing below.

‘Painkiller’ is released ahead of the band’s forthcoming UK tour, celebrating the 10th Anniversary of Independent Venue Week, kicking off on January 30th in Chelmsford, followed by dates in Winchester, Bournemouth, Lancaster and Bedford, before concluding on February 5th in Wolverhampton. Full dates can be found below:

JANUARY

30 CHELMSFORD Hot Box

31 WINCHESTER Railway Inn

FEBRUARY

01 BOURNEMOUTH 60 Million Postcards

03 LANCASTER Kanteena

04 BEDFORD Esquires

05 WOLVERHAMPTON North Street Social