Sick Joy have released a new single, ‘Hypodermic Sunshine’.

The track is the second new track from the band since the release of last year’s debut album, ‘WE’RE ALL GONNA F***ING DIE’ via SO Recordings.

“It’s kind of a messed up love song,” shares frontman Mykl Barton. “I’m just saying thank you to the people, the things that pull you out of the darkest corners or the lowest spots. Maybe that’s a person, maybe that’s a song, whatever you needed.”

Check it out below, and catch the band live at the following:

SEPTEMBER

02 BRIGHTON Bad Pond Fest

20 LEEDS Oporto

21 HULL Polar Bear

22 SHEFFIELD Corporation

24 MANCHESTER YES

25 YORK Fulford Arms

27 NORWICH Voodoo Daddys

OCTOBER

03 LONDON Sebright Arms