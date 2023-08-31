Sick Joy have released a new single, ‘Hypodermic Sunshine’.
The track is the second new track from the band since the release of last year’s debut album, ‘WE’RE ALL GONNA F***ING DIE’ via SO Recordings.
“It’s kind of a messed up love song,” shares frontman Mykl Barton. “I’m just saying thank you to the people, the things that pull you out of the darkest corners or the lowest spots. Maybe that’s a person, maybe that’s a song, whatever you needed.”
Check it out below, and catch the band live at the following:
SEPTEMBER
02 BRIGHTON Bad Pond Fest
20 LEEDS Oporto
21 HULL Polar Bear
22 SHEFFIELD Corporation
24 MANCHESTER YES
25 YORK Fulford Arms
27 NORWICH Voodoo Daddys
OCTOBER
03 LONDON Sebright Arms