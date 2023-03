Empire State Bastard have announced their debut UK tour.

The new project from Simon Neil (Biffy Clyro) and Mike Vennart (Biffy Clyro live guitarist and solo artist, ex-Oceansize) will hit the road for a trio of dates later this month.

The details are:

MARCH

26 Glasgow, Cathouse

27 Manchester, Rebellion

28 London, The Underworld

These Empire State Bastard dates will also feature Dave Lombardo (Slayer, Testament, Fantomas) on drums, and Naomi Macleod (Bitch Falcon) on bass.