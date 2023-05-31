Skating Polly have released “the toughest song” from their new record – check out ‘Send A Priest’

Skating Polly have released a new track, ‘Send A Priest’.

Following on from ‘Hickey King’ and ‘I’m Sorry For Always Apologizing’, it’s a cut from the band’s upcoming new album ‘Chaos County Line’, out 23rd June via El Camino Media.

“It’s the toughest song on the record and lends itself to great mosh pits,” Kelli Mayo comments. “It’s a “Who’s using who?” type of song, all about inviting the Big Bad Wolf in and turning a blind eye to the consequences. I had the riff for ages but struggled with getting the lyrics to a place that matched the intensity of the song. I rewrote them a dozen times but the final lyrics really stand out to me as vital and close to heart.”

Check it out below.