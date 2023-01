Skrillex has dropped his latest release, a collaboration with Bladee and Yung Lean, ‘Real Spring’.

It follows up on a number of tracks dropped across the last few weeks. Kicking off the year with Fred again.. and Flowdan collaboration ‘Rumble’, before ‘Way Back’ featuring PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd 24 hours later. There was also Bobby Raps hook-up ‘Leave Me Like This’, too.

It’s all expected to lead up to Skrillex’s first album since 2014’s ‘Recess’, due to land later this year.