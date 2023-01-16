Skrillex: “For the first time in 4-5 years I’ve found a new sense of peace”

Skrillex, real name Sonny Moore, has taken to Twitter to open up about his recent absence from music and his difficult past year.
Moore explained that he had experienced the “toughest year of [his] life” in 2022, citing the passing of his mother a few years ago as a factor that he had not yet coped with. As a result, he had to put his music and career on hold in order to focus on himself.
However, Moore shared a positive message to his fans, expressing that he had finally found a sense of peace and was ready to move forward. He also thanked his fans for their support and reassured them that he would not be cancelling any more shows or going into hiding.
Skrillex is expected to share a new double-album, set to be to be released later this year. It’ll be his first since 2014.