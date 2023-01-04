Skrillex has dropped his new collab with Fred Again.. & Flowdan, ‘Rumble’

Anthony Green, frontman of Circa Survive and L.S. Dunes, has since confirmed that he was ‘honored to be apart of this record’, suggesting that Skrillex has put together a star-studded lineup of collaborators. With Skrillex’s new music set to drop in 2023, it looks like fans won’t have to wait long to hear what is sure to be one of the most anticipated new records of the year.

Honored to be apart of this record. It’s a masterpiece. Thanks for letting me work on it with you @Skrillex ❤️ https://t.co/lA4hTTIyF3 — anthony green (he/him) (@AnthonyGreen) January 2, 2023