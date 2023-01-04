Skrillex has dropped his new collab with Fred Again.. & Flowdan, ‘Rumble’

Skrillex has released his latest single, ‘Rumble’, a collaboration with Fred again.. and Flowdan.
The song first made its debut when Fred again.. dropped it in his Boiler Room show back in last July. Skrillex has also announced that there would be another collaboration with PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd coming out on Thursday, (5th January)
The hype around Anthony Green, frontman of Circa Survive and L.S. Dunes, has since confirmed that he was ‘honored to be apart of this record’, suggesting that Skrillex has put together a star-studded lineup of collaborators. With Skrillex’s new music set to drop in 2023, it looks like fans won’t have to wait long to hear what is sure to be one of the most anticipated new records of the year.
