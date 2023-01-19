Skrillex has shared a new single, ‘Leave Me Like This’, with Bobby Raps

Skrillex has returned with a new single, ‘Leave Me Like This’, featuring Bobby Raps.
The single follows on from his collaboration with PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd on ‘Way Back’ and team up with Four Tet and Fred Again.. on ‘Rumble’. It’s expected to be part of Skrillex’s upcoming double album, which is likely to arrive later this year – his first full-length record since ‘Recess’, released back in 2014.
Skrillex has also recently performed three last-minute London shows with Four Tet and Fred Again.. , which saw them preview other new songs featuring Missy Elliott and Beam.
Skrillex, real name Sonny Moore, recently took to Twitter to open up about his absence from music and his difficult past year.
Moore explained that he had experienced the “toughest year of [his] life” in 2022, citing the passing of his mother a few years ago as a factor that he had not yet coped with. As a result, he had to put his music and career on hold in order to focus on himself.
However, Moore shared a positive message to his fans, expressing that he had finally found a sense of peace and was ready to move forward. He also thanked his fans for their support and reassured them that he would not be cancelling any more shows or going into hiding.