Skrillex has shared a new single, ‘Leave Me Like This’, with Bobby Raps

Skrillex has returned with a new single, ‘Leave Me Like This’, featuring Bobby Raps.

The single follows on from his collaboration with PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd on ‘Way Back’ and team up with Four Tet and Fred Again.. on ‘Rumble’. It’s expected to be part of Skrillex’s upcoming double album, which is likely to arrive later this year – his first full-length record since ‘Recess’, released back in 2014.

Skrillex has also recently performed three last-minute London shows with Four Tet and Fred Again.. , which saw them preview other new songs featuring Missy Elliott and Beam.

Skrillex, real name Sonny Moore, recently took to Twitter to open up about his absence from music and his difficult past year.

Moore explained that he had experienced the “toughest year of [his] life” in 2022, citing the passing of his mother a few years ago as a factor that he had not yet coped with. As a result, he had to put his music and career on hold in order to focus on himself.

Had the toughest year of my life in 22, as did so many others. I literally found myself with no drive and purpose for the first time in my life — Skrillex (@Skrillex) January 16, 2023

People ask why “I’ve been gone” or “fell off”, rightfully so. Like I said , 22 was sort of my tipping point, I had to put everything on ice especially my projects/ career — Skrillex (@Skrillex) January 16, 2023

the truth is I didn’t cancel sunset and movement festival because of my albums. It we because I was working on myself — Skrillex (@Skrillex) January 16, 2023

However, Moore shared a positive message to his fans, expressing that he had finally found a sense of peace and was ready to move forward. He also thanked his fans for their support and reassured them that he would not be cancelling any more shows or going into hiding.

For the first time in 4-5 years I’ve found a new sense of peace. It took so much work and sacrifice to get here. — Skrillex (@Skrillex) January 16, 2023

There’s my bday tweet to you all.. Turing 35 for me was realizing the are certain fucks you should not give , you’ll be more free for that — Skrillex (@Skrillex) January 16, 2023

Here’s to 35 laps around the sun and to the fucks I will no longer give 🫶 — Skrillex (@Skrillex) January 16, 2023

Lastly, the support you’ve all shown over the years does mean the world and I’ll continue to work on myself and not get into a situation where I have to cancel shows / go into hiding — Skrillex (@Skrillex) January 16, 2023