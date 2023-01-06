Skrillex has shared a second new track of the week, ‘Way Back’, featuring PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd

Skrillex has shared a new single featuring PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd. Titled ‘Way Back’, the track follows just a day after his collaboration with Four Tet and Fred Again.. on the song ‘Rumble’.

The track is expected to feature on Skrillex’s upcoming double album, which is likely to arrive later this year and was teased on New Year’s Day. It’ll be the producer’s first solo LP since 2014’s ‘Recess’.

On Twitter, the musician posted snippets of music and the caption ‘QFF/DGTC 2023’. This could be referring to a tweet from October 2022 which says ‘don’t get too close’, potentially hinting at the title of a new album. Fans have been eagerly awaiting a new record since his 2014 debut, ‘Recess’. Now it looks like their patience will be rewarded in 2023.

Anthony Green, frontman of Circa Survive and L.S. Dunes, has since confirmed that he was ‘honored to be apart of this record’, suggesting that Skrillex has put together a star-studded lineup of collaborators. With Skrillex’s new music set to drop in 2023, it looks like fans won’t have to wait long to hear what is sure to be one of the most anticipated new records of the year.