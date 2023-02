Skrillex has teamed up with Palestinian vocalist, composer, and flute player Nai Barghouti for his latest new single, ‘Xena’.

It’s the newest in an increasingly long list of collaborative efforts from Skrillex, including ‘Rumble’ with Fred again.. and Flowdan, ‘Way Back’ featuring PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd, ‘Leave Me Like This’ with Bobby Raps, and ‘Real Spring’ featuring Bladee.

The run is expected to culminate in a new album, his first since 2014.

You can check out ‘Xena’ below.