Skrillex is teasing a new album, with a new single ‘Recess’ arriving this week

It looks like 2023 is going to be a huge year for Skrillex fans, as the legendary DJ and musician returns with a vengeance.

After confirming the release of his collaboration with Fred again.. and Flowdan, ‘Rumble’, for January 4th, Skrillex has teased an even bigger project for later this year.

On Twitter, the musician posted snippets of music and the caption ‘QFF/DGTC 2023’. This could be referring to a tweet from October 2022 which says ‘don’t get too close’, potentially hinting at the title of a new album. Fans have been eagerly awaiting a new record since his 2014 debut, ‘Recess’. Now it looks like their patience will be rewarded in 2023.

Anthony Green, frontman of Circa Survive and L.S. Dunes, has since confirmed that he was ‘honored to be apart of this record’, suggesting that Skrillex has put together a star-studded lineup of collaborators. With Skrillex’s new music set to drop in 2023, it looks like fans won’t have to wait long to hear what is sure to be one of the most anticipated new records of the year.