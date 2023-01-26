Slam Dunk Festival adds PVRIS, Scene Queen, jxdn and more, plus reveals stage splits

Slam Dunk Festival has just announced the addition of 15 new bands to their 2023 lineup.

The festival, which will take place in Hatfield and Leeds on May 27th and 28th respectively, will now also feature performances from the likes of PVRIS, Scene Queen, Higher Power, ZAND, Sueco, The Maine, jxdn, Teenage Bottlerocket, Escape The Fate, Youth Fountain, Landmvrks, LØLØ and more

They’ll join previously announced headliners The Offspring and Enter Shikari on the bill, as well as Creeper, The Menzingers, Kids in Glass Houses, Holding Absence, Underoath, WARGASM, Boston Manor, Yellowcard, Real Friends, Trash Boat, Malevolence, Static Dress, and many more.

Tickets for the festival are now on sale. You can find the full line-up, and stage splits, in the poster below.