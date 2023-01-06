Sleep Token have dropped their second surprise song inside 24-hours, ‘The Summoning’

The mysterious and enigmatic Sleep Token have dropped a second surprise release of the week, with their new single ‘The Summoning’ arriving just one day after the launch of ‘Chokehold.’

Accompanying both new tracks in social media posts is the word “Worship,” but there’s no indication of what this could mean. At the time of press, no further plans for new music have been announced.

The songs mark the first new material release since their critically acclaimed second studio album, ‘This Place Will Become Your Tomb’, which came out in September of 2021.

Sleep Token are about to embark on their biggest UK tour to date, kicking off in Birmingham on January 17th and wrapping up with a show at London’s Brixton Academy on the 21st. By then, hopefully we know a bit more about whatever is clearly going on here.

The dates read:

JANUARY

17 Birmingham O2 Academy

18 Glasgow Barrowlands

19 Manchester Albert Hall

21 Bristol Academy

22 London Brixton Academy