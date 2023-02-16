Sleep Token have announced their new album, ‘Take Me Back to Eden’

Sleep Token have unveiled their fifth single of the year, ‘Vore’.

The release is accompanied by the announcement of their highly anticipated new album, ‘Take Me Back to Eden’, due out May 19th through Spinefarm Records.

‘The Summoning’, one of four other tracks already shared this year, has already garnered over 10 million plays on Spotify, and with the release of their latest single, it’s clear Sleep Token are stepping up big time.

The tracklisting for ‘Take Me Back to Eden’ reads:

01 ‘Chokehold’

02 ‘The Summoning’

03 ‘Granite’

04 ‘Aqua Regia’

05 ‘Vore’

06 ‘Ascensionism’

07 ‘Are You Really Okay?’

08 ‘The Apparition’

09 ‘DYWTYLM’

10 ‘Rain’

11 ‘Take Me Back to Eden’

12 ‘Euclid’