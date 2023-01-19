Sleep Token have released another surprise track, their third of the year so far, ‘Granite’

Sleep Token have released a the third surprise track of 2023, ‘Granite’.

The band have already released two unannounced tracks so far this year, ‘Chokehold’ and ‘The Summoning’. They have also been playing an as-yet unreleased track called ‘Aqua Regia’ at recent shows.

Online rumours have started about a new album from the group – possibly titled ‘Take Me Back To Eden’ (enjoy this cryptogram) – but at the time of publishing there’s no official confirmation or release date for such a project.

Like the previous tracks, ‘Granite’ comes with a video featuring a new CGI character. This one has a box for the head, a couple of axes and some gnarly looking olden times armour. Not sure how he sees where he’s going, though. He’s too concerned being well metal.