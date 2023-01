Sleep Token have released another new single.

‘Aqua Regia’ is a cut from the band’s third studio album ‘Take Me Back To Eden’, following recent drops ‘Granite’, ‘The Summoning’ and ‘Chokehold’.

Check out the track below, and catch the group live at the last few dates of their UK tour:

JANUARY

21 O2 Academy, Bristol

22 O2 Brixton Academy, London