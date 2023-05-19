Sleep Token are celebrating their new album with a video for ‘Take Me Back To Eden’

Sleep Token have released a new video.

Following on from recent single ‘DYWTYLM’, it’s the title-track from their third album ‘Take Me Back To Eden’, which is released today (Friday, 19th May) via Spinefarm.

Check it out below, and catch the band on tour this summer – they’ll play Radar Festival in Manchester (July), as well as Reading & Leeds (August).

The full tracklisting for ‘Take Me Back to Eden’ reads:

01 ‘Chokehold’

02 ‘The Summoning’

03 ‘Granite’

04 ‘Aqua Regia’

05 ‘Vore’

06 ‘Ascensionism’

07 ‘Are You Really Okay?’

08 ‘The Apparition’

09 ‘DYWTYLM’

10 ‘Rain’

11 ‘Take Me Back to Eden’

12 ‘Euclid’