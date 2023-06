Sleep Token have announced a new live show.

The band – who’ve not long released their third album ‘Take Me Back To Eden’ via Spinefarm – will perform at London’s Wembley Arena on 16th December.

They made the following announcement: “Come December 16th, London shall gather in Worship at the OVO Arena Wembley.”

Tickets are on sale now.

Check out the album’s title-track below, and catch the band at Radar Festival in Manchester (July), as well as Reading & Leeds (August).