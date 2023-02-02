Slipknot have released a new standalone single, ‘Bone Church’

Slipknot have released a new standalone single and music video for ‘Bone Church’.

The song was created in the band’s “jam room” while on tour for their album ‘.5: The Gray Chapter’, and comes with a visual directed by the band’s own M. Shawn “Clown” Crahan.

Clown discussed the process of creating the song, stating, “On the road, we have a ‘jam room’ set up backstage at every show, where we play, practice, warm up and sometimes try out new ideas. Bone Church started life in a jam room on the .5: The Gray Chapter tour. We’ve been bringing it closer and closer to life ever since, and finally, here it is.”

(To be clear – he means jamming music. Slipknot do not make jam on tour. As far as we know, anyway. Can never be sure – Ed)