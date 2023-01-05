Brighton duo SNAYX have dropped their new single, ‘Deranged’, and announced a debut EP

Brighton-based duo SNAYX have released their new single, ‘Deranged’.

Celebrating individuality and the empowerment of taking control of one’s life and resisting conformity, the news comes alongside details of a upcoming EP, ‘Weaponized Youth: Part 1’.

“If you limit yourself creatively, you put yourself in a box,” they explain. “We’ve never wanted to do that. We want to work outside of boxes, to make something we truly love.”

Their debut EP is set to be self-released on March 10th, with a vinyl via Austerity Records. To accompany the news, they have also released a video for ‘Deranged’ which can be seen below.

