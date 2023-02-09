SNAYX have dropped ‘Buck’, a new cut from their debut EP

SNAYX have shared their new single ‘Buck’.

It’s the latest cut from the Brighton group’s upcoming debut EP ‘Weaponized Youth: Part 1’, set to be self-released on 10th March, and it arrives to coincide with their Kid Kapichi support tour.

“Our love for Buckfast stretches all the way back to when the late, great Dale Barclay of the Amazing Snakeheads introduced it to us one night in Brighton,” they comment.

“It became our drink of choice for stage and many a night out. It didn’t matter how tired you were, once the Buckfast hits, you were wired and ready to head out for a mad one,” Ollie adds.

Check out the new single below.