SNAYX have released a new video inspired by AI

SNAYX have shared a video for their single ‘Body Language’.

It’s the latest cut from the Brighton group’s debut EP ‘Weaponized Youth: Part 1’, also released today (Friday, 10th March), with a concept aided by AI.

The duo explain: “We’ve been lucky enough to kick off the year with three back-to-back tours which have been absolutely incredible, but it’s created some absolute headaches when it comes to tackling our never-ending to-do list! One of which was finding the time to get the concept together and shoot a video for ‘Body Language’.

“We had a slim window of two half-days on tour to shoot it. We came straight home after Sheffield for the first day of filming, then back up North the next day to rejoin the tour in Nottingham. For the second day of filming, we’d got back from Cardiff feeling very sorry for ourselves after a big night out with Panic Shack. We managed to get the shots we needed fairly promptly and then we were straight to bed because we started the European tour the following day!

“We were in the bin to put it lightly, our concept was pretty rough too, so we got some assistance from the ‘Chat GPT AI’… It was fun and simple so we went with it. Script available on request.”

