Softcult have dropped a brand new track, ‘Dress’.

Continuing their trend of being able to tackle the serious subjects, it’s described as the darkest song on the duo’s upcoming EP ‘See You in the Dark’, set to drop on 24th March.

“This song is about consent; it’s about saying ‘no’ and having it happen to you anyway,” the duo’s Mercedes Arn-Horn explains. “It’s about being followed while walking alone at night or being cornered in a bar when we’re just trying to have a night out with our friends. It’s about the lingering fear and trauma that haunts us long after these experiences have happened. It’s about how these experiences make us feel powerless and change the way we see ourselves.”

The track comes alongside a video, directed by Mercedes and starring Sam Bielanski (PONY). You can check it out below (tw: sexual assault).

The EP’s title – ‘See You in the Dark’ is inspired by Nietzsche’s famous quote: “Battle not with monsters, lest ye become a monster, and if you gaze into the abyss, the abyss gazes also into you.”.

“It is an analogy for the things we’re afraid to face. It represents confronting our innermost fears, usually in those vulnerable moments lying awake at night when our minds are racing. It’s sort of an acknowledgement of our darkness, and the darkness of others, like “hey, I see you”, Mercedes says. “While it’s important to acknowledge our darkness, we also can’t submit to it. We have to strive to be better people, and leave behind a legacy of positive change. I think it’s important to do everything we can to try and make a positive impact on the world, even when that feels impossible. Because if we don’t at least try, who will?”