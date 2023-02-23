Softcult have shared a new “anxious love song” from their upcoming EP

Softcult have released a new single.

‘Love Song’ is taken from their upcoming six-track EP ‘See You in the Dark’, out 24th March via Easy Life Records.

“This is an anxious love song,” Mercedes explains. “It’s about loving someone so intensely that you find yourself in constant fear of losing them. Sometimes love and happiness can feel like these unattainable things that are too good to be true. Once we’ve finally found something our hearts have been yearning for, it’s hard to shake the thought that we will inevitably have to let it go. But these gnawing thoughts can get in the way of us allowing ourselves to be vulnerable, or enjoying our relationships for fear that they won’t last.”

Their EP tour will visit:

APRIL

08 Glasgow Stereo

09 Manchester YES

10 Nottingham The Bodega

11 Brighton Prince Albert

13 Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach

14 London Omeara