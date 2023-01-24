Softcult have confirmed a UK tour for April

Softcult have announced a new UK tour.
The dates arrive shortly after the release of their brand new track, ‘Dress’, taken from their upcoming ‘See You in the Dark’ EP, set to drop on 24th March.
“This song is about consent; it’s about saying ‘no’ and having it happen to you anyway,” the duo’s Mercedes Arn-Horn explains. “It’s about being followed while walking alone at night or being cornered in a bar when we’re just trying to have a night out with our friends. It’s about the lingering fear and trauma that haunts us long after these experiences have happened. It’s about how these experiences make us feel powerless and change the way we see ourselves.”
The tour will visit:
APRIL
08 Glasgow Stereo
09 Manchester YES
10 Nottingham The Bodega
11 Brighton Prince Albert
13 Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach
14 London Omeara