Somebody’s Child has shared a new taster for his self-titled debut album, ‘I Need Ya’

Somebody’s Child, aka Cian Godfrey, has released his new single ‘I Need Ya’ – a taster for his upcoming debut self-titled album, set to be released on February 3rd via Frenchkiss Records.

The album was inspired by Godfrey’s formative years in Dublin and was recorded at East London’s Hackney Road Studios. It follows his previous singles ‘We Could Start A War’, ‘Sell Out’, and ‘Broken Record’.

“This was one of the first songs that defined the sound and pace of the album. We’ve been playing it live for a while now and have been dying to get it out,” Godfrey said of the new single. “Some of this album can be boiled down back to my chronic fear of growing older. To me this track in particular is a gentle reminder to stay young for as long as you can.”

The accompanying music video was designed to capture the “drift culture” of Ireland and to “shine light on an Irish subculture that goes a little unnoticed.”

Godfrey is set to tour the UK, Ireland, Europe, and the US, with dates in London, Manchester, and Amsterdam already sold out. His US debut will be at SXSW. Tickets are still on sale for his Rough Trade East show.