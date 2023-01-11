Sonic Temple 2023 has signed up Foo Fighters, Tool, Avenged Sevenfold and more

Ohio’s Sonic Temple Art and Music Festival is making its return in 2023.

The event will be held at Columbus’ Historic Crew Stadium, formerly known as MAPFRE Stadium, from Thursday 25th May to Sunday 28th.

Performing at the four-day event will be Foo Fighters, Tool, Avenged Sevenfold, KISS, Godsmack, Queens of the Stone Age, Rob Zombie, and Deftones. The full lineup will also include performances by Beartooth, Bullet for My Valentine, Bad Omens, Knocked Loose, Chevelle, I Prevail, Puscifer, Trivium, The Pretty Reckless, The Warning, Nothing More, Ayron Jones and Nova Twins.

M. Shadows of Avenged Sevenfold comments: “We’ve always enjoyed playing Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus and are excited to be a part of this year’s Sonic Temple. It’ll be a blast to share the stage with Tool, Foo Fighters and others, we can’t wait to see and play for all of our amazing fans again.”

Tickets for Sonic Temple 2023 are on sale now.