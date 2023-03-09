Spanish Love Songs are going to release a fan-voted covers collection

Spanish Love Songs are going to release a new record.

The ‘Doom & Gloom Sessions’ is a collection of fan-voted covers, set for release on 25th April via Pure Noise Records.

“We were never a band who did a lot of covers,” says vocalist and guitarist Dylan Slocum, “but we’d always kept a running list. When we had downtime between albums, we finally got to knock a few off the list.”

“We’d put them up each month for our Doom & Gloom Social Club to vote on, engage with our community, and talk about great music,” he adds. “It was a great process, the freedom and fun we had recording these covers once a month for 2 years ended up sort of defining our approach as we started working on the new album. No pressure or expectations, just having fun being in the same room again and making music.”

, and standouts from the nearly two-dozen recorded or re-interpreted and released exclusively for the band’s “Doom & Gloom Social Club” community since March of 2020. Today, fans can stream “Smile Like You Mean It (The Killers cover)” and be on the lookout for additional covers of songs like “Futures (original by Jimmy Eat World)”, “Portions for Foxes (original by Rilo Kiley)”, and “Now It’s On (original by Grandaddy)”. A full track list can be found below.

The tracklisting reads:

“Smile Like You Mean It (The Killers cover)”

“Futures (Jimmy Eat World cover)”

“Portions for Foxes (Rilo Kiley cover)”

“Now It’s On (Grandaddy cover)”