Spanish Love Songs have released a new single, ‘Marvel’.

The track comes from their recently-announced new album, ‘No Joy’. The full-length follows on from their recent fan-voted covers EP, and is set for release on 25th August via Pure Noise Records.

“It’s an album about finding happiness in what you have and your current moment,” vocalist and guitarist Dylan Slocum explains. “It might be your best moment, or it might not, but you have to find joy in it.”

Check out the new single below.

Hot Mulligan and Spanish Love Songs are heading out on a joint tour later this year, too. The two bands will perform seven dates in the UK this September, including London’s Electric Ballroom, before heading off around Europe.

The details are:

SEPTEMBER

1 Stylus, Leeds

2 Academy 2, Manchester

3 The Garage, Glasgow

5 Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

6 SWX, Bristol

7 Electric Ballroom, London

8 O2 Academy 2, Birmingham