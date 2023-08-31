Spanish Love Songs have announced a new UK and EU tour for early 2024

Spanish Love Songs have announced a new UK and EU tour.

The run will take place in support of their latest album ‘No Joy’, running throughout January and February.

“We’re thrilled to have the chance to come back over again so quickly and visit some of our favorite places on Earth. We’re ready to make up for some lost time and bring No Joy to life on stage properly for the first time,” says Dylan Slocum.

The details are:

JANUARY

13 Engine Rooms Southampton United Kingdom

14 Waterfront Upstairs Norwich United Kingdom

16 The Bodega Nottingham United Kingdom

17 The Garage Glasgow United Kingdom

19 Stylus Leeds United Kingdom

20 Club Academy Manchester United Kingdom

21 District Liverpool United Kingdom

23 Clwb Ifor Bach Cardiff United Kingdom

24 The Fleece Bristol United Kingdom

26 O2 Institute 2 Birmingham United Kingdom

27 Electric Ballroom London United Kingdom

28 Chalk Brighton United Kingdom

30 Kavka Antwerp Belgium

31 Gebäude 9 Cologne Germany

FEBRUARY

2 Bahnhof Pauli Hamburg Germany

3 Badehaus Berlin Germany

4 Backstage Club Munich Germany

6 Arena Wien (Small Hall) Vienna Austria

8 Exil Zurich Switzerland

9 Oetinger Villa Darmstadt Germany

10 De Helling Utrecht Netherlands

Tickets go on general sale from 7th September.