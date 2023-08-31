Spanish Love Songs have announced a new UK and EU tour for early 2024

Spanish Love Songs have announced a new UK and EU tour.
The run will take place in support of their latest album ‘No Joy’, running throughout January and February.
“We’re thrilled to have the chance to come back over again so quickly and visit some of our favorite places on Earth. We’re ready to make up for some lost time and bring No Joy to life on stage properly for the first time,” says Dylan Slocum.
The details are:
JANUARY
13 Engine Rooms Southampton United Kingdom
14 Waterfront Upstairs Norwich United Kingdom
16 The Bodega Nottingham United Kingdom
17 The Garage Glasgow United Kingdom
19 Stylus Leeds United Kingdom
20 Club Academy Manchester United Kingdom
21 District Liverpool United Kingdom
23 Clwb Ifor Bach Cardiff United Kingdom
24 The Fleece Bristol United Kingdom
26 O2 Institute 2 Birmingham United Kingdom
27 Electric Ballroom London United Kingdom
28 Chalk Brighton United Kingdom
30 Kavka Antwerp Belgium
31 Gebäude 9 Cologne Germany
FEBRUARY
2 Bahnhof Pauli Hamburg Germany
3 Badehaus Berlin Germany
4 Backstage Club Munich Germany
6 Arena Wien (Small Hall) Vienna Austria
8 Exil Zurich Switzerland
9 Oetinger Villa Darmstadt Germany
10 De Helling Utrecht Netherlands
Tickets go on general sale from 7th September.