Speedy Ortiz have announced their new album ‘Rabbit Rabbit’.

The record was co-produced by the band with Illuminati Hotties’ Sarah Tudzinis, and is set for release on 1st September via Wax Nine, preceded by the Philadelphia band’s new single ‘You S02’.

Their first full-length in over five years, ‘Rabbit Rabbit’ is also the first to feature longtime touring members Audrey Zee Whitesides (bass) and Joey Doubek (drums), who are now full-time members.

“Mostly when I’ve met my musical heroes, they’re kind and principled people. But occasionally someone whose work I love(d) reveals themselves to be anti-union, or anti-’woke,’ or some other gear-grinding ugliness. That’s who I wrote ‘You S02’ about, the song’s frenzied guitar and synth solos mirroring the crazymaking intensity wafting off people who act like that,” Sadie Dupuis explains.

“In the TV show You’s second season, the main character moves from New York to LA in hopes of a fresh start, but (spoiler) remains a murdering psychopath. Changing cities won’t make you a hero if you still treat others badly.”

Check out the single below.

The tracklisting reads:

Kim Cattrall

You S02

Scabs

Plus One

Cry Cry Cry

Ballad of Y&S

Kitty

Who’s Afraid of the Bath

Ranch vs. Ranch

Emergency & Me

The Sunday

Brace Thee

Ghostwriter