Speedy Ortiz have released new album teaser track, ‘Ghostwriter’

Speedy Ortiz have released a new single, ‘Ghostwriter’.

It’s a track from their new album, ‘Rabbit Rabbit’. The record was co-produced by the band with Illuminati Hotties’ Sarah Tudzinis, and is set for release on 1st September via Wax Nine.

Their first full-length in over five years, ‘Rabbit Rabbit’ is also the first to feature longtime touring members Audrey Zee Whitesides (bass) and Joey Doubek (drums), who are now full-time members.

Sadie Dupuis says of the new track: “While “Ghostwriter” ruminates on the horrible realities that stoke my anger—in this song’s case, the death of our climate and the criminalization of environmental protesters—it’s also about trying to live with less rage in the day-to-day. And not always succeeding, but not getting mad about that, either. And sometimes directing that angry adrenaline toward positive actions.

“My bandmates picked “Ghostwriter” as a single, perhaps because it subtly nods to our unabashed love of nu metal. It was really fun to reunite with Alex Ross Perry after shooting together for his Pavement movie last fall, especially the part where we subjected him to so very many Deftones and Limp Bizkit videos for inspiration. The great Josh Gondelman improvised at least a dozen good “nu metal cover band” pun names for the intro, which made it hard to keep a straight face as our nu metal performance ‘Pleasantville’-ifies our crowd of friends into the most immaculate Hot Topic c. 2003 getups.”

Check out the single below.

The tracklisting reads:

Kim Cattrall

You S02

Scabs

Plus One

Cry Cry Cry

Ballad of Y&S

Kitty

Who’s Afraid of the Bath

Ranch vs. Ranch

Emergency & Me

The Sunday

Brace Thee

Ghostwriter