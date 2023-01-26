Spiritbox have upgraded and extended their UK tour, and signed up Loathe to support

Spiritbox have extended their upcoming UK tour.

The Manchester show has been upgraded from the O2 Ritz to the Victoria Warehouse, and a second night has been added at The Roundhouse in London.

The band have also revealed that the two nights in London will be filmed and recorded live for a future “Live From The Roundhouse” project.

Support will come from Loathe and Brand Of Sacrifice.

The dates now read:

JULY

05 BIRMINGHAM O2 Institute

06 MANCHESTER Victoria Warehouse – UPGRADED

07 GLASGOW Barrowlands

09 BELFAST Limelight 1

10 DUBLIN Academy

12 BRISTOL O2 Academy

13 LONDON The Roundhouse – NEW SHOW

14 LONDON The Roundhouse