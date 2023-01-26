Latest issue
Spiritbox have upgraded and extended their UK tour, and signed up Loathe to support

Spiritbox have extended their upcoming UK tour.

The Manchester show has been upgraded from the O2 Ritz to the Victoria Warehouse, and a second night has been added at The Roundhouse in London.

The band have also revealed that the two nights in London will be filmed and recorded live for a future “Live From The Roundhouse” project.

Support will come from Loathe and Brand Of Sacrifice.

The dates now read:

JULY
05 BIRMINGHAM O2 Institute
06 MANCHESTER Victoria Warehouse – UPGRADED
07 GLASGOW Barrowlands
09 BELFAST Limelight 1
10 DUBLIN Academy
12 BRISTOL O2 Academy
13 LONDON The Roundhouse – NEW SHOW
14 LONDON The Roundhouse

