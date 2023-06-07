Sprints have dropped a new single, ‘Adore Adore Adore’

Sprints have released a new single.

‘Adore Adore Adore’ is out now via City Slang, arriving alongside news of their biggest headline shows to date – including a night at London’s Scala.

Karla Chubb says of the track: “There is still a different standard of behaviour expected from me vs even the other members in Sprints. There is a different set of invisible rules I am supposed to abide by – I am supposed to fit their mould and give them what they want – and not deliver what it is I am here to do.

“So at a time when trans rights are under attack, people are trying to force upon us what they think a woman is or should be, this is the outward expression of my own frustration, struggle and rage.”

Check out the new single below, and catch the band live at the following:

OCTOBER

04 Scala, London, UK

06 Button Factory, Dublin, Ireland

NOVEMBER

15 Baby’s All Right, New York, USA