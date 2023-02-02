Stand Atlantic have returned with a huge new track, ‘kill[h]er’.

Penned in a small LA hotel room, it’s the band’s first release of 2023.

“Self sabotage is a bitch,” states Bonnie Fraser. “Self doubt kills and denying good and genuine parts of yourself because you’ve been conditioned to think they’re not good enough is a form of murder. it’s a reminder to myself not to give in to that shit. personal growth is important but don’t deny who you are. sometimes i find myself thinking back to who i used to be and missing that person.”

With a slot at Download due this June, you can check out the new track below.