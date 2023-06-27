Latest issue
Static Dress have released a new single, ‘such.a.shame (smoking lounge redux)’.

It’s a cut from an upcoming new version of their debut album, with ‘Rouge Carpet Disaster (Redux)’ coming on 15th September via their new deal with Roadrunner Records.

The band have a new tour coming up, too:

NOVEMBER
09 The Bodega, Nottingham
10 Key Club, Leeds
11 Rebellion, Manchester
12 Cathouse, Glasgow
14 The Fleece, Bristol
15 O2 Islington, London
17 The Asylum, Birmingham
19 Hope & Ruin, Brighton

The full tracklisting for ‘Rouge Carpet Disaster (Redux)’ is as follows:

  1. fleahouse
  2. sweet
  3. Push rope
  4. Attempt 8
  5. Courtney, just relax
  6. Di-sinTer (ft. King Yosef)
  7. such.a.shame
  8. …Maybe!!?
  9. Lye solution
  10. Unexplainabletitlesleavingyouwonderingwhy (Welcome In)
  11. Marisol
  12. cubicle dialogue
  13. Courtney, just relax [ft. World Of Pleasure]
  14. Attempt 8 [ft. Sophie Meiers]
  15. Di-sinTer (Glitter Redux)
  16. such.a.shame (Smoking lounge Redux)
