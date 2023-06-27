Static Dress have released a new single, ‘such.a.shame (smoking lounge redux)’.
It’s a cut from an upcoming new version of their debut album, with ‘Rouge Carpet Disaster (Redux)’ coming on 15th September via their new deal with Roadrunner Records.
The band have a new tour coming up, too:
NOVEMBER
09 The Bodega, Nottingham
10 Key Club, Leeds
11 Rebellion, Manchester
12 Cathouse, Glasgow
14 The Fleece, Bristol
15 O2 Islington, London
17 The Asylum, Birmingham
19 Hope & Ruin, Brighton
The full tracklisting for ‘Rouge Carpet Disaster (Redux)’ is as follows:
- fleahouse
- sweet
- Push rope
- Attempt 8
- Courtney, just relax
- Di-sinTer (ft. King Yosef)
- such.a.shame
- …Maybe!!?
- Lye solution
- Unexplainabletitlesleavingyouwonderingwhy (Welcome In)
- Marisol
- cubicle dialogue
- Courtney, just relax [ft. World Of Pleasure]
- Attempt 8 [ft. Sophie Meiers]
- Di-sinTer (Glitter Redux)
- such.a.shame (Smoking lounge Redux)