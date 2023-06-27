Static Dress have released a new single, ‘such.a.shame (smoking lounge redux)’.

It’s a cut from an upcoming new version of their debut album, with ‘Rouge Carpet Disaster (Redux)’ coming on 15th September via their new deal with Roadrunner Records.

The band have a new tour coming up, too:

NOVEMBER

09 The Bodega, Nottingham

10 Key Club, Leeds

11 Rebellion, Manchester

12 Cathouse, Glasgow

14 The Fleece, Bristol

15 O2 Islington, London

17 The Asylum, Birmingham

19 Hope & Ruin, Brighton

The full tracklisting for ‘Rouge Carpet Disaster (Redux)’ is as follows: