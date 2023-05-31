Static Dress have announced a new headline tour for later this year

Static Dress have announced a new headline tour.

The dates follow the recent news that they’ve signed to Roadrunner Records, and will soon release a new version of their debut album, with ‘Rouge Carpet Disaster (Redux)’ coming on 15th September.

The tour will visit:

NOVEMBER

09 The Bodega, Nottingham

10 Key Club, Leeds

11 Rebellion, Manchester

12 Cathouse, Glasgow

14 The Fleece, Bristol

15 O2 Islington, London

17 The Asylum, Birmingham

19 Hope & Ruin, Brighton

The full tracklisting for ‘Rouge Carpet Disaster (Redux)’ is as follows: