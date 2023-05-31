Static Dress have announced a new headline tour for later this year

Static Dress have announced a new headline tour.
The dates follow the recent news that they’ve signed to Roadrunner Records, and will soon release a new version of their debut album, with ‘Rouge Carpet Disaster (Redux)’ coming on 15th September.
The tour will visit:
NOVEMBER
09 The Bodega, Nottingham
10 Key Club, Leeds
11 Rebellion, Manchester
12 Cathouse, Glasgow
14 The Fleece, Bristol
15 O2 Islington, London
17 The Asylum, Birmingham
19 Hope & Ruin, Brighton
Check out their latest single below.
The full tracklisting for ‘Rouge Carpet Disaster (Redux)’ is as follows:
- fleahouse
- sweet
- Push rope
- Attempt 8
- Courtney, just relax
- Di-sinTer (ft. King Yosef)
- such.a.shame
- …Maybe!!?
- Lye solution
- Unexplainabletitlesleavingyouwonderingwhy (Welcome In)
- Marisol
- cubicle dialogue
- Courtney, just relax [ft. World Of Pleasure]
- Attempt 8 [ft. Sophie Meiers]
- Di-sinTer (Glitter Redux)
- such.a.shame (Smoking lounge Redux)