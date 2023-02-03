STONE have dropped a new single, ‘I Let Go’.

Out now on Polydor Records, the track follows the release of their debut EP ‘Punkadonk’ which arrived late last year, and arrives ahead of the Liverpool up-and-comers’ April headline tour.

The band say of the track: “’I Let Go’ is a song about one of those nights where you promise yourself ‘I’m not going to drink’ then end up going straight out when your mates call you up. The song is about how out of control you can become when going out, and even though you know getting drunk and partying isn’t good for you – it’s so fun in the moment…”

Check it out below, and catch the band live at the following:

APRIL

10 London, Omeara NEW SHOW ADDED

11 London, Omeara SOLD OUT

13 Newcastle, Cluny SOLD OUT

14 Glasgow, SWG3 Warehouse

15 Cambridge, Junction 2

18 Birmingham, The Castle & The Falcon

19 Leeds, Wardrobe

21 Nottingham, Metronome

22 Liverpool, O2 Academy

23 Bristol, Thekla