Stray From The Path have announced a new UK headline tour.

The dates will run throughout the start of November in support of their recent album ‘Euthanasia’, with the band joined by Make Them Suffer, Void of Vision and Knosis.

The details are:

NOVEMBER

06 BRISTOL SWX

07 BIRMINGHAM The Mill

08 MANCHESTER Academy 2

09 LEEDS Stylus

10 GLASGOW Garage

11 LONDON Electric Brixton

Tickets go on general sale from 10am on 12th June.