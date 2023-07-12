Svalbard have announced a new a new album coming – check out early single ‘Faking It’

Svalbard have announced a new album, ‘The Weight Of The Mask’.

The full-length is set for release on 6th October via Nuclear Blast Records, teased by new single ‘Faking It’.

Serena Cherry explains: “If the previous record was about facing your demons, then The Weight of The Mask is about fighting them with everything you’ve got. You can literally hear the depression transform into aggression in these songs. The Weight of The Mask was admittedly a challenging album to make because we cut so deep this time around, it was a painful but ultimately cathartic process. This album is the sound of two years worth of internal darkness boiling away inside and then finally being unleashed.

“Faking It is a song about feeling deprived of meaningful human connection due to depression acting like a wall that shuts you off from others. It addresses the ways in which those who suffer with depression can feel guilted into putting on a happy mask. The lyrics are a reflection on happiness as a social obligation and how scarily good you can become at deceiving everyone around you into thinking that you’re fine when you’re not. With Faking It, we are both acknowledging the pressure for forced positivity, the fear that people won’t like you if you’re sad and also questioning where the root of this intolerance towards depression lies.”

Check out the new single below; the record’s tracklisting reads: