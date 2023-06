swim school have released a new single.

Hot on the heels of their latest EP ‘Duality’, ‘Bored’ is the follow-up track to the band’s previous single ‘Delirious’.

“It’s a powerful song which is a middle-finger to others who don’t support you and talk behind your back,” Alice explains. “The song has very tongue-in-cheek lyrics, making something positive out of the negative.”

Check it out below, and catch the band on tour with grandson this September.