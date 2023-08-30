Taking Back Sunday have announced a new album.

‘152’ – their first full-length in seven years, since 2016’s ‘Tidal Wave’ – is set for release on 27th October via Fantasy Records, with new single ‘S’old’ arriving at 5pm GMT today (Wednesday, 30th August).

The band comment: “‘152’ offers a lot more hope and light than we first realized when we were in the thick of it, putting it all together. We’ve been fortunate enough, through our music, to grow up with a lot of people going through the same things at the same time, and probably feeling the same way. Our hope is that you’re able to find a little bit of yourself in this new collection of songs, because you’re not alone, and neither are we.”

The album’s tracklisting reads:

“Amphetamine Smiles”

“S’old”

“The One”

“Keep Going”

“I Am the Only One Who Knows You”

“Quit Trying”

“Lightbringer”

“New Music Friday”

“Juice 2 Me”

“The Stranger”