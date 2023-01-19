Taking Back Sunday are set to headline Sad Summer Festival 2023

Sad Summer Festival 2023 is set to make its fourth trek across the US this summer. Fans can look forward to 16 national shows featuring live music from some of their favourite artists, as well as some special debut performances.

Headlining this year’s festival is Taking Back Sunday, supported by returning veterans such as The Maine and other acts such as Hot Mulligan, Mom Jeans, Stand Atlantic, Daisy Grenade, Sincere Engineer, Cliffdiver, L.S. Dunes, Head Automatica, Motion City Soundtrack and Andrew McMahon.

The festival’s management team said in a statement: “We are very proud to have made it to year FOUR of Sad Summer. We believe the bill this year will take the tour and experience to a new level. Thanks to all of our loyal fans who have helped grow this brand with us; we see you.”

The Sad Summer Fest 2023 tour will begin on July 6th in Jacksonville, Florida and will make stops in cities such as Clearwater, Alpharetta, Portsmouth, Baltimore, Holmdel, Philadelphia, Boston, Sterling Heights, Cincinnati, Chicago, Indianapolis, Nashville, Irving, Austin, and Irvine, California, concluding on July 29th.

John Nolan of Taking Back Sunday said: “We’re very excited to get back on the road. It’s going to be great spending the summer playing shows with old friends and making new ones. Most of all, we can not wait to start playing these new songs for everyone!”

Tickets for Sad Summer Festival 2023 will go on sale on Friday, January 27th at 10am local time. Fans can purchase tickets at the event’s official website.

The dates read:

JULY

6 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

7 – Clearwater, FL – Coachman Park

8 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

11 – Portsmouth, VA – Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

12 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion

14 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

15 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at The Mann

16 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion

18 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

19 – Cincinnati, OH – The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park

21 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

22 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

23 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

25 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

26 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

29 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre