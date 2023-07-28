Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers ponder growing up with their new single, ‘I Used To Be Fun’

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers have shared a new single and video, ‘I Used To Be Fun’.

Following on from recent drops ‘Never Saw It Coming’ and ‘Lights Out’, it’s the latest cut – and opening track – from their forthcoming debut album ‘I Love You’, out 6th October via Domestic La La.

“‘I Used To Be Fun’ is about getting older and redefining the way you have fun,” the band explain. “We have all noticed in the past year or so, going from 22 to 23, that fun looks really different sometimes when you start to get older. It’s about missing your past self who would go out every night and have a fully charged social battery, rather than seeing the fun in staying home alone.”

