Teenage Wrist have announced a new album, ‘Still Love’.

Set for release on 4th August via Epitaph, their third full-length sees Marshall Gallagher and Anthony Salazar self-producing. The duo have also shared a video for the album’s title-track, which features Canadian band Softcult.

Vocalist, guitarist and bassist Marshall says: “I was in a pretty dark spot after Covid (as most people were), and I was starting to piece together things about myself that were difficult to face; like why I carry so much shame and guilt, and how the manifestation of those things were quite literally hurting me, as well as others. It’s pretty wild how putting thoughts down on paper can help you make sense of your emotions. Writing these lyrics was sort of a gateway to forgiving myself – for big mistakes, for not living up to expectations, for being a shit tornado of a person in the process of learning how to live. Also, I was listening to way too much Sunny Day Real Estate and I’m sure it seeped through.”

Check out the new single below.